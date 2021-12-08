AUSTIN, TEXAS — Proper Good is adding to its Ready Oatmeal portfolio with the launch of a spiced pumpkin pie and maple stir-in variety. The base includes steel cut oats, chia, flax, hemp seeds and coconut oil, while the stir-in pumpkin pie spice blend is mixed with pure maple sugar and pumpkin seeds.

Proper Good Oatmeal, which debuted in October, comes in a pouch that consumers may tear the top off of and place directly in the microwave for 60 seconds.

The pre-cooked, shelf-stable oatmeal is dairy-free, gluten-free and plant-based and available in four other varieties: Perfectly Plain Oats, Apple Cinnamon Oats, Blueberry Coconut Oats, and Choc, PB & Banana Oats.