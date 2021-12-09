LONDON —Tate & Lyle PLC on Dec. 9 announced targets and commitments to advance its equity, diversity and inclusion strategy for the decade. The targets come in the four areas of systems, talent, culture and society.

“People are at their best when they feel they can be themselves, and businesses are at their best when everyone can be seen, heard and valued,” said Lauren von Stackelberg, chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer for the London-based company. “Our new equity, diversity and inclusion strategy and action plan will foster a truly inclusive culture at Tate & Lye and help us achieve our goals.”

Within its systems goals, 50 high-potential Tate & Lyle employees from under-represented groups by 2023 will be sponsored for advancements, and by 2025 the company aims to achieve parity in attrition rates and employee engagement scores on equity, diversion and inclusion questions between minority and majority groups. Within its talent goals, Tate & Lyle by 2025 will seek to attain gender parity in leadership and management roles. By 2030, teams at all levels in the company are expected to be representative of their local communities.

Within culture goals, 10% of employee resource group (ERG) leaders’ paid time by 2022 will be spent on ERG work. By 2025, Tate & Lyle employees will spend 10 hours on equity, diversity and inclusion training. Training will be 15 hours for managers and 20 hours for leadership. Within society goals, by 2030 Tate & Lyle expects its employees will have spent 50,000 hours volunteering for projects aligned with Tate & Lyle’s purpose and priority United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs). The company by 2030 plans to expand spending with diverse suppliers globally.

All the targets have a baseline of April 1, 2022.

“Equity, diversity and inclusion is a business-wide priority for Tate & Lyle, and I’m delighted we are launching a set of clear targets and actionable commitments in this area,” said Nick Hampton, chief executive of Tate & Lyle. “I firmly believe that equity, diversity and inclusion are accelerators for growth and a key element of being a purpose-led company.”