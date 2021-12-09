HELSINKI – Finnish food technology company Gold&Green Foods has launched protein granules and protein flakes made from oat bran, pea and fava bean protein. The plant-based ingredients have a neutral flavor profile and texture that can be manipulated to adapt to various applications, according to the company. They are a good source of protein and contain fiber, potassium and iron.

Since the protein granules and protein flakes are shelf stable, they have been shown to work in dry snacks like crackers, cookies, bars, trail mixes and granola as well as instant meals. The ingredients may be used in formed products such as burgers, vegetable patties, balls and falafel. They may serve as a protein source for plant-based alternatives to dairy, meat and seafood products and as inclusions in deli salads, baked foods and frozen meals.

“At Gold&Green, our goal has always been to create a plant protein food that stands on its own,” said Maija Itkonen, co-founder and chief innovation officer. “For us, healthy, naturally nutritious ingredients are the starting point of food development, which is why we’re excited to launch our protein granules and protein flakes. We know the demand for clean label and sustainably sourced food is only going to increase and we are excited for the opportunity to partner with like-minded brands to create delicious food products that are good for people and the planet.”