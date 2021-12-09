CHICAGO — Students will compete for $20,000 in scholarships in the final round of the annual American Society of Baking (ASB)’s Product Development Competition on March 1-3, 2022, during BakingTech in Chicago.

The finalists are student teams from the University of Florida, Gainesville; University of California, Davis; and California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

“These outstanding finalists will present their original products at ASB’s Best Week in Baking Event,” said ASB Executive Director Kent Van Amburg. “The ASB Product Development Competition is an extraordinary way for the baking industry to discover and help launch the careers of exceptional individuals. It’s education and networking at its best.”

The competition is open to college student teams nationwide. This year’s competition theme is “Functional Fiber For Health.” Teams must present a new bakery product that highlights an innovative fiber source that has documented positive health benefits while enhancing the sensory products of the baked good.

The first place team will win $2,500 per team member, while second and third place will receive $1,500 and $1,000 per team member, respectively.

More information on the ASB product development competition can be found here.

The winner of the competition will be announced at BakingTech 2022, the wholesale baking industry’s annual technology conference and marketplace exposition. It will be held at the Chicago Hilton on March 1-3, 2022. For more information, visit the event’s website.