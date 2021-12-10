HANOVER, PA. — Pamela Stewart, president of West Zone operations within the North America operating unit of Atlanta-based The Coca-Cola Co., has joined the board of directors at Utz Brands, Inc. She also will serve on the board’s compensation committee and provide strategic input to the Utz management team.

During her 20-plus year tenure at Coca-Cola, Ms. Stewart has held leadership positions across finance, revenue growth management, sales, operations, and general management.

She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Georgia State University and a master’s degree in business administration at Oglethorpe University.

“We are excited to welcome Pamela Stewart to the board of directors,” said Roger Deromedi, chairman of the board of Utz. “As a high-level CPG executive, she brings a wealth of knowledge in the consumer-packaged goods space. We look forward to working with Pamela and leveraging her many experiences to enhance shareholder value in the near and long term.”