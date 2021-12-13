WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products increased 0.4% in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home rose 0.3%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 13 posted month-over-month gains and 5 were lower.

The November index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 295.9% of the 1982-84 average, up 4.6% from a year ago. For all food at home, the November index was 266.4, up 6.4% from November 2020.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in November was 241.1, up 0.7% from October and up 4.4% from November 2020. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 246.7, down 1.3% from October but up 6.2% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 238.3, up 0.7% from the previous month and up 5.7% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 248.6, up 1.4% from October and up 2.3% from November 2020.

The price index for bakery products in November was 327.6, up 0.3% from October and up 4.8% from November 2020.

The November index for bread was 200.4, up 1.2% from October and up 4% from November 2020. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 363, up 1.5% from October and up 3.5% from November 2020. For bread other than white, the index was 391.3, up 0.9% from October and up 4.7% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in November was 197.5, up 1.2% from October and up 6.6% from November 2020. The November index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 305.4, up 0.1% from October and up 3.4% from November 2020. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 331.5, up 0.5% from October and up 6.9% from November 2020; and cookies, 281, down 0.5% from the previous month but up 1% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in November was 289.7, down 0.7% from October but up 5.7% from November 2020. Under this heading, other price indexes in November included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 340.7, up 3.5% from October and up 4% from November 2020; crackers and cracker products, 330.9, down 2.2% from October but up 5.9% from November 2020; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 284, down 1.1% from October but up 6.5% from the previous year.