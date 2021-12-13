OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILL. — McCain Foods USA said it will invest $169 million to expand its appetizer processing plant in Plover, Wis.

As part of the expansion, McCain said it will add a production line that will support a cheese-based appetizer operation that will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The 135,000-square-foot expansion project is expected to begin in the summer of 2022 and will bring 110 new jobs to the Plover community, McCain said.

“McCain Foods USA has a proud history producing delicious, high-quality cheese-based appetizers in America’s Dairyland,” said Michael O’Brien, president of the North America Appetizers Division at McCain Foods. “This expansion furthers our commitment to the Plover community, and our commitment to our customers to continue to grow and provide high-quality delicious food for their consumers.”

Headquartered in Oakbrook, McCain Foods USA supplies frozen potato and snack food products for the foodservice markets, retail grocery chains and private label brands in restaurants and supermarket freezers across the United States. The company has production facilities in Idaho, Maine, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin