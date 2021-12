TIMONIUM, MD. – Michele’s Granola has introduced an apple cinnamon toasted muesli the company has categorized as low sugar. The cereal contains one gram of added sugar from maple syrup, according to the company.

“As a small business, we rely on feedback from our customers to help us develop new products, and a large cross-section have been asking for a lower sugar option,” said Michele Tsucalas, founder and owner.

The product is currently sold through michelesgranola.com and Amazon.