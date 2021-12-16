MURFREESBORO, TENN. — General Mills, Inc. has announced it will invest $65 million to upgrade technology and equipment at its Yoplait yogurt and Pillsbury refrigerated and frozen dough products plant in Murfreesboro.

“We are proud to make beloved brands like Yoplait and Pillsbury for consumers across the US right here in Rutherford County,” said Dave Tincher, plant manager at the Murfreesboro plant. “Middle Tennessee, and particularly Rutherford County, continues to partner with employers on programs that benefit existing companies as well as attract new companies to drive growth in the region. This investment will allow our Murfreesboro plant to remain competitive in the marketplace.”

General Mills said its $65 million investment will focus on technology and equipment improvements. The investment also will help the plant’s operations become more efficient to meet increased consumer demand, the company said.

“With production facilities around the world, we are pleased that they chose to reinvest in Murfreesboro,” said Bill Jones, chairman of Destination Rutherford. “General Mills commitment will ensure that we will keep 1,000 well-paying jobs and the resulting tax revenue in our community.”