CRANBURY, NJ — Innophos has named Chris Antal as strategic marketing manager.

“I’m excited for Chris to join the Innophos team,” said Eugenia Erlij, vice president, marketing and communications. “His consumer goods marketing knowledge and his experience building scalable brands will help us to expand our portfolio of relevant solutions for the food, health and nutrition industries.”

Mr. Antal joins Innophos from Ferrero Group, Alba, Italy, where he served as brand manager for the Kinder Bueno brand. He previously held a variety of marketing and sales roles at Church & Dwight, helping to lead brand strategy on two consumer brands: OxiClean and Arm & Hammer. Mr. Antal also brings extensive product innovation and branding experience from his time at Apex Tool Group, developing construction tools for the Wiss, Lufkin and HK Porter brands.

Earning a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship from Elon University, North Carolina, Mr. Antal also holds master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing from Temple University in Philadelphia.