SKOKIE, ILL. — David Humphrey has joined Sethness Roquette as senior account manager. He has 31 years of experience managing and directing regional sales and marketing efforts in multiple industries, including specialty chemicals, food and nutrition, household, industrial and institutional, and personal care. Most recently he spent 11 years as technical sales manager at Jarchem Industries, Inc., a chemical manufacturing and marketing company.

Mr. Humphrey will work primarily from his home in Pennington, NJ, and assume the sales responsibilities for Al Roth’s accounts in New England and the East Coast. Mr. Roth, who joined the company in 1981, plans to retire at the end of the year after 40 years in the business. Aldo Ripley, sales manager for Skokie-based Sethness Roquette, will assume Mr. Roth’s Florida accounts.

“Al has been the face of the company on the East Coast, and to the food and beverage industry, for four decades,” said Tom Schufreider, Sethness Roquette president – America. “He is equally beloved and highly respected by colleagues and customers. There has never been a more hardworking, honest, moral and dedicated colleague. Al has always provided strong leadership within the company and to the industry. He has been a terrific mentor to many of us.”