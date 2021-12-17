BELOIT, WIS. — Oliver J. Kelly has been named president and chief executive officer of the Kerry Group’s North American operations, effective Jan. 1, 2022. He will succeed Gerry Behan, who has been interim president and CEO and who will continue in his broader capacity as president and CEO of Kerry Taste and Nutrition.

Mr. Kelly has been with Kerry since 1991, most recently as chief commercial officer since May 2019. He earlier was vice president of retail global accounts for EMEA, president of Kerry Foodservice and business director of cereal and sweet technology Europe.

He received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural science at the University College Dublin.

“Throughout his career, Oliver has demonstrated sustainable success in building and leading effective teams that fuel business growth for Kerry and for our customers,” Mr. Behan said. “Oliver has also shown a clear passion for driving change and a personal commitment to promoting a more inclusive workplace within Kerry. I am looking forward to working with Oliver as we work towards creating a world of sustainable nutrition.”