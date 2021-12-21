KANSAS CITY – Bartlett, a Savage Co., has launched a sustainability project to reduce environmental impacts of Kansas wheat production in partnership with Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture.

The Bartlett Kansas Hard Red Winter Wheat Project aims to drive innovation in farming practices that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve soil conservation. Bartlett will work with Kansas wheat producers and other stakeholders to help establish a baseline of current farming practices and environmental impacts. Then strategies will be implemented to improve sustainability. Results will be benchmarked against traditional farming practices and project goals with support from Field to Market’s Continuous Improvement Accelerator.

“We’re excited to work with our customers and partners to improve on-farm environmental outcomes while increasing overall sustainability across the milling and baking supply chains,” said Bob Knief, president of Kansas City-based Bartlett. “We have a strong commitment to continuous improvement and look forward to engaging and supporting Kansas wheat producers in measuring and optimizing their sustainability performance.”

Field to Market is a group of grower organizations; food, beverage, apparel, restaurant and retail companies; conservation groups; universities; and public sector partners that seeks to define, measure and advance the sustainability of food, fiber and fuel production in the United States.