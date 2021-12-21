JACKSON, WYO. — Home Dough is launching with a line of clean label, non-GMO frozen cookie dough products.

Available in chocolate chip, oatmeal toffee and molasses ginger spice varieties, the cookie doughs are made with the same ingredients that shoppers use when baking from scratch, according to the company. All three flavors feature organic butter, eggs, sugar and flour and contain between 180 calories and 190 calories per serving. Gluten-free versions are set to debut later in 2022.

Founder Jami Changaris launched Home Dough after spending more than fifty years fine-tuning cookie recipes for her five children and their friends, classmates, teammates and teachers. She said she created the brand “to make life easier for all those who want to bake the most delicious homemade cookies without having to make the dough from scratch.”

The products come in 12-oz bags, each containing 8 cookie dough balls. They are available online through the brand’s e-commerce platform for $54 for a three-pack.