DAVIS, CALIF. — Kevin Comcowich has been named interim chief executive officer of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, effective Jan. 1.

Mr. Comcowich will continue as board chair, a role he was named to in 2017. He joined the Arcadia board as an independent director in 2016 and previously was chair of the audit committee.

He most recently was CEO and portfolio manager of HTX Energy Fund in Houston. He earlier was the president and chief investment officer (CIO) of Sound Energy Partners and was CIO and research analyst for Southport Energy Plus Partners fund.

He received a bachelor’s degree from the College of the Holy Cross and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Indiana.

“This is an exciting time for the company as we are in the final stages of our search for a permanent CEO to lead the company forward,” Mr. Comcowich said. “I’m energized by the impressive work that’s being done to build our portfolio of on-trend, plant-based food, beverage and body care products.”

Matthew Plavan, CEO of Arcadia since 2019, will be departing the company on Dec. 31. Arcadia initiated its search for a new CEO in September, a move that coincides with the company’s expansion into the consumer packaged goods sector.