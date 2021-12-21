BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Miller Milling Co. on Dec. 20 announced the promotion of Ben Oertel to chief financial officer, Kevin Sebby to vice president, sales, and Kyle Shermock to vice president, supply chain and corporate planning.

“As Miller Milling continues to focus on our growth and long-term strategy, it is imperative that we continue to build a senior leadership team focused on inspiring people, communicating a shared vision, and empowering our team members,” said Taku Mitani, president and chief executive officer of Miller Milling. “Their individual talents complement extremely well, and they have become a key part of our success. We are thrilled to promote them into these important leadership positions.”

Mr. Oertel joined Miller Milling in 2019 with 16 years of experience in financial and accounting leadership positions. During his two-year tenure, he has driven numerous improvements to Miller Milling’s financial, budgeting and production analysis processes. He received a master’s degree in business administration from Hamline University in 2011.

Mr. Sebby joined Miller Milling’s flour sales team in 2009 and began leading the team in 2020. Under Mr. Sebby’s leadership, the sales team has overcome the current market challenges and uncertainty to deliver consistently successful performance, according to Miller Milling. Prior to joining Miller Milling, Mr. Sebby worked as a market analyst and as a commodity broker. Mr. Sebby also serves on board of the Allied Trades to the Baking Industry.

Mr. Shermock joined Miller Milling in 2014 after working in other large food companies in merchandiser and procurement leadership roles. Mr. Shermock will lead Miller Milling’s overall strategy and vision for the merchandising and outbound transportation teams in addition to managing new business opportunities with strategic partnerships. He received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota in 2015 and currently serves on the board of directors for the National Grain and Feed Association.

Founded in Minneapolis in 1985, Miller Milling has been a leader in the US milling industry. The company got its start providing durum semolina to large customers through regional destination mills. In 2012, Miller Milling became a part of the Nisshin Seifun Group of Japan.

Miller Milling operates five strategically located facilities in the United States and ranks fifth in the nation in daily flour production capacity at 86,600 cwts, according to Sosland Publishing Co.’s 2022 Grain & Milling Annual. Its largest mill is in Winchester, Va., which is the country’s 10th largest mill with a daily production capacity of 26,500 cwts.