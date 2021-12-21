CHICAGO — Blommer Chocolate announced three staffing changes, including moving David Meggs to chief operating officer. He will oversee the commercial team, including sales, marketing, research & development and supply chain.

The company said the move will more closely align its commercial growth strategy with the business’ supply side. Mr. Meggs, who will also lead operations of the company’s four North American production facilities, has served in a variety of sales, business development and engineering roles in the food industry. He joined Blommer in 2017.

Colleen Ness has been promoted to vice president of sales and marketing at Blommer. She previously served as director of sales for the Midwest region and took a leading role in the company’s marketing activities. Ms. Ness, who joined Blommer in 2017, has a background in sales leadership roles and customer-focused activities.

Melissa Tisoncik has been promoted to vice president of research & development and quality assurance. The 10-year Blommer employee will lead the company’s quality assurance and regulatory activities.

Blommer is the largest cocoa processor and ingredient chocolate supplier in North America with more than 900 employees and five manufacturing facilities in North America and China.