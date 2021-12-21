CERRITOS, CALIF. — Capitol Food Co., a provider of conventional and organic ingredients to the food and baking industry throughout the United States, has made financial investments designed to improve the company’s blending and packaging facility in La Mirada, Calif.

Newly installed flour packing equipment for flour in bags is capable of packing more than 65 million lbs (29,500 tonnes) annually. The packing room is equipped with computerized weighing and includes a fully automatic drying system.

The improved La Mirada facility is certified organic, Non-GMO Project verified, kosher and halal and holds SQF (Safe Quality Food) certification. The facility has three separate dry blending lines for ingredients, which may be unloaded from bulk trucks or bulk rail cars. Using Programmable Logic Control (PLC) systems’ recipe accuracy ensures the right product every time, according to Cerritos-based Capitol Food Co. Dry blending categories include bakery mixes and bases, coatings, breading and batters, drink bases, and flavoring blends. The company has a dry blending capability in excess of 100 million lbs (45,400 tonnes) annually.

The facility in La Mirada also comes with liquid repacking capabilities, and it packs edible oils, corn syrups, glycerin and all types of vinegars. Ingredients are repacked with intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), disposable totes or steel/plastic drums.

“As a family-owned company we continue to invest in our dedicated employees,” said John D. Levi, vice president of operations. “We are also committed to having the latest high-tech equipment ensuring that we supply safe food ingredients in the most efficient way possible, guaranteeing on-time deliveries and excellent customer service to our loyal customers.”