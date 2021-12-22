AUSTIN, TEXAS — Proper Good is adding to its Ready Oatmeal portfolio with the launch of a caramel pecan and date stir-in variety. The base includes steel cut oats, chia, flax, hemp seeds and coconut oil, while the stir-in features dates and pecans mixed into a brown sugar, cinnamon and orange peel base.

Proper Good Oatmeal, which debuted in October, comes in a pouch that consumers may tear the top off of and place directly in the microwave for 60 seconds.

The pre-cooked, shelf-stable oatmeal is dairy-free, gluten-free and plant-based and available in five other varieties: Perfectly Plain Oats, Apple Cinnamon Oats, Blueberry Coconut Oats, Pumpkin Pie, and Choc, PB & Banana Oats.