DEERFIELD, ILL. — Mondelez International, Inc. is expanding its Oreo lineup. Beginning in January, Oreo Toffee Crunch cookies and limited-edition Oreo Ultimate Chocolate cookies will be available nationwide.

Oreo Toffee Crunch features chocolate wafers and a toffee-flavored creme with sugar crystals. Oreo Ultimate Chocolate has three layers of white, milk and dark chocolate-flavored creme sandwiched between chocolate wafers.

Both products have a suggested retail price of $4.29.