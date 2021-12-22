CHICAGO – ADM has acquired Flavor Infusion International SA, Panama City, Panama, a supplier of liquid and powder flavors, emulsions, beverage systems, juice bases, mixes and other ingredients. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We’re excited to open up new growth opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean with the addition of FISA,” said Vince Macciocchi, president of ADM’s nutrition business. “Our nutrition segment has been delivering profit growth of 15% to 20% a year, and our flavors business has been an important driver of that success, with annual sales growth of more than 10%. This acquisition represents another important bolt-on addition as we expand our capabilities in this high-value segment.”

Flavor Infusion International has two manufacturing facilities in the region, one in Panama and the other in Colombia.

This is ADM’s second acquisition in the past few months. In early November, the company reached an agreement to acquire Kennesaw, Ga.-based Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes. Deerland is a supplier of probiotics, prebiotics and enzyme technologies.