PLANO, TEXAS — Frito-Lay North America, a division of Purchase, NY-based PepsiCo, Inc., is introducing Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch flavored tortilla chips. The new snack adds a spicy kick to one of the brand’s most popular flavors while joining a lineup that includes Cheetos Crunchy Flamin’ Hot, Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho and Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limon.

“Doritos is no stranger to bold — whether it’s bold flavor, bold experiences or our bold fans that embody the Flamin’ Hot attitude,” said Caio Correa, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “With new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch, we took a legacy flavor that has been beloved for generations and injected it with a spicy new edge to bring consumers a tasting experience that’s on truly another level.”

Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch will be available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.79 for a 9.25.-oz bag and $2.19 for a 2.75-oz bag.