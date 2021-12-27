NASHVILLE, TENN. — Clay Cothron has joined Crown Bakeries, LLC as cost manager. In his new role he will be responsible for ensuring cost-effective operations for the manufacturing facilities located in Tennessee. He also will work with management to review and analyze product costing, variances and inventory.

Prior to joining Crown Bakeries, he was with Rich Products Corp., most recently as cost accountant and earlier as production team lead.

He received a bachelor’s degree in economics at the University of Tennessee and a master’s degree in corporate finance at Middle Tennessee State University.