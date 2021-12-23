PARAMOUNT, CALIF. — Plant-based foods maker Tattooed Chef, Inc. on Dec. 21 completed the acquisition of Belmont Confections, Inc. for approximately $18 million in cash and stock. The transaction first was announced in late October.

Headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, Belmont specializes in the development and manufacturing of snack and nutritional bars. The company operates a 47,000-square-foot facility in Youngstown.

Tattooed Chef said the acquisition will allow it to enter the $10 billion global plant-based bar category in 2022 and aligns with its strategy to develop more ambient and refrigerated products. Tattooed Chef’s product portfolio currently includes ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts.