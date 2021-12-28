BUFFALO, NY. – The fate of a historic grain elevator damaged by a Dec. 11 windstorm was ordered by a judge to mediation on Dec. 27, according to a WGRZ-TV report.

The 125-year-old Great Northern Grain Elevator is owned by ADM and has been inoperable for 40 years. ADM has sought several times for permission to demolish the structure over the years but has been stymied by historic preservation groups.

After a partial collapse of its northern wall during the storm, the city’s department of permits and inspections issued ADM an emergency demolition permit.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo went to court seeking an injunction against demolition.

James Comerford, commissioner of Permits and Inspections, said his main concern is for public safety.

However, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown hopes the structure can be saved and redeveloped.

Acknowledging safety and preservation concerns, State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo, instead of ruling on whether the building’s demolition can go forward, ordered both sides to enter talks before a mediator.

Colaiacovo asked former State Supreme Court Justice and certified mediator Barbara Howe to assist the sides in reaching a settlement. Talks began Dec. 27.