ATLANTA — Papa Johns is introducing NY Style pizza featuring a six-ingredient dough. The limited-time menu item has eight oversized, foldable slices with “the right balance of crust and toppings,” according to the company.

“For many, NY Style pizza is a classic that reigns supreme, so we are excited to offer consumers this foldable crust favorite made with our fresh, never frozen dough,” said Scott Rodriguez, senior vice president of menu strategy and product innovation. “As we continue to innovate our menu, we strive to keep our customer first and are glad to introduce another crust variation that allows them to customize their pizza how they’d like.”

NY Style pizza is the latest in a series of menu introductions at Papa Johns, following releases including BaconMania, Shaq-a-Roni and Epic Stuffed Crust, according to the company.