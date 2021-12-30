MEXICO CITY — Environmental organization Sachamama, known for its work on climate change and climate communications, has recognized Daniel Servitje as one of its 100 most influential Latinos committed to climate action. It marks the second year in a row that Mr. Servitje, president and chief executive officer of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has been recognized by Sachamama.

The list compiled by Sachamama seeks to highlight the most influential leaders in the Latino community for having promoted the environmental fight, sustainability and actions against the climate and environmental emergency that humanity is experiencing. The list includes executives from well-known companies, high-profile politicians, academics, activists, journalists, Nobel laureates and entertainment stars. This year’s list also includes singer and environmentalist Camila Cabello, actress and founder of Latino Victory Eva Longoria, model and environmentalist Gisele Bündchen, actor and environmentalist Javier Bardem and founder of Honest Co. Jessica Alba.

In April, Bimbo Canada and Renewable Energy Systems (RES) reached an agreement under which Bimbo will procure renewable electricity from RES to offset 100% of Bimbo’s electricity usage in Canada. Bimbo said it has signed two virtual power agreements (VPPAs) with RES, expected to be fully operational by December 2022.

Grupo Bimbo since 2018 has been part of RE100, a global initiative led by The Climate Group and in partnership with Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). The company has committed to operating with 100% renewable electricity by 2025.