MAUMEE, OHIO — Nikki Walborn has been promoted to senior environment health safety specialist at The Andersons, Inc. In her new role, Ms. Walborn will be responsible for providing leadership and implementation of environmental, health and safety (EHS) policies, programs and systems to comply with federal, state and local EHS regulations as well as company policies, strategies, initiatives and goals.

Ms. Walborn also will continue leading the project management of the Benchmark ESG Gensuite digital solutions implementation transforming the way The Andersons operates, performs and responds to challenges and trends as it relates to the EHS needs of the company.

Ms. Walborn has been with The Andersons since June 2008, most recently as senior analyst. Earlier, she was a business analyst, an associate buyer, a regional accounting coordinator and an accounting specialist.

Prior to The Andersons she spent six years as a customer service manager at Scottdel Cushion LLC.

She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management at Heidelberg University and a master’s degree in business administration and management at Lourdes University.