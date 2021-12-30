Bakers have historically turned to mono- and diglycerides (MDGs) to achieve short-term softness in breads and buns, but these emulsifiers are increasingly avoided by label-conscious consumers. In fact, according to Lesaffre’s research, 51% of consumers don’t want MDGs in the baked goods they consume. To support bakers in achieving clean label softness, Lesaffre now offers Saf-Pro® Star-Zyme™ MDG Replacer. The ingredient slows starch retrogradation to extend fresh-baked softness during the first four days of shelf life, and lab tests have shown Star-Zyme MDG Replacer to outperform MDGs and other dough improvers in establishing short-term softness in whole wheat bread, hamburger bun, and hot dog bun applications. Download this white paper from Lesaffre to learn more.
