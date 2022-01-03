KANSAS CITY – The American Society of Baking (ASB) has named Amy Leigh Beecher as its first education and training director. Ms. Beecher will serve as ASB’s lead in creating and implementing education opportunities for the baking industry, bringing her experience in higher education, distillery and food ingredients learning and baking training to the role.

“ASB’s mission includes promoting professional development through education,” said Kent Van Amburg, executive director, ASB. “We created the director of education and training position in response to industry demand for comprehensive and dynamic training for aspiring bakers and industry veterans alike. Working with industry partners, we will design and provide educational opportunities to meet these training needs.”

Ms. Beecher previously served as the corporate director of MGP University at MGP Ingredients and the senior technical writer at AIB International. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Kansas, a master’s degree in English from Fort Hays State University and is completing a post-graduate educational specialist degree, focusing on principles of adult learning.

“Amy Leigh Beecher is the perfect person for this position,” Mr. Van Amburg said. “She brings to ASB a solid understanding of the baking industry, previous experience in developing baking training and education programs and a passion for adult online learning.”