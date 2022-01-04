HORSHOLM, DENMARK – Oterra has acquired Food Ingredient Solutions, Teterboro, NJ, a supplier of colors and antioxidant ingredients. Terms of the transaction were not announced.

The acquisition is Oterra’s first in the United States since it was acquired by private equity firm EQT in 2021 and changed the company name from Chr. Hansen to Oterra.

“North America is one of the fastest growing natural colors markets, and this acquisition puts Oterra in a great position to further support our customers in the conversion toward natural colors,” said Cees de Jong, chairman of Oterra.

The acquisition includes two manufacturing facilities in Teterboro and Marshfield, Mo.

“I’m thrilled that Food Ingredient Solutions will become a part of Oterra,” said Jeff Greaves, founder and chief executive officer of Food Ingredient Solutions. “We have a strong local presence and great customer relationships, and as Oterra we will be able to offer our customers access to the most extensive portfolio of natural colors in the world.”

The acquisition is Oterra’s third in the past year. This past September the company announced an agreement to acquire the Diana Foods natural coloring business from Symrise AG. That deal closed on Dec. 29. In May, the company acquired SECNA Natural Ingredients Group SL, a processor of colorings sourced from anthocyanins, concentrated juice, grape juice and caramel.