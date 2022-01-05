WOLCOTT, IND. — Egglife Foods, Inc., maker of tortilla-style wraps based on egg whites, is introducing its first sweet flavor. Egglife Sweet Cinnamon Egg White Wraps contain no sugar with 1 gram of carbohydrates and 5 grams of protein.

The grain-free, dairy-free wraps are sweetened with monk fruit and join a lineup of savory options that include original, Southwest style, Italian style, everything bagel and rye style. The new flavor was developed to unlock new eating occasions including breakfast and dessert, according to the company.

“We’ve been listening closely to our consumers and the industry to deliver what they’re asking for — and that’s exactly what we’ve been doing over the past three years,” said David Kroll, chief executive officer of Egglife Foods. “We know that protein and low sugar are the top two attributes consumers consider in making healthy food choices, and the introduction of sweet cinnamon fills an unmet consumer need, especially for low-carb and gluten-free consumers, as nothing like this exists today.”

Egglife Sweet Cinnamon Egg White Wraps will be available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market stores and online at shop.egglifefoods.com.