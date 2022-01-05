BROOMFIELD, COLO. – Restaurant chain Noodles & Company is testing Leanguini, a noodle the company says has 56% fewer net carbohydrates, 30% fewer total carbohydrates and 44% higher protein than wheat noodles in Colorado, Illinois and Ohio. The test includes the noodles in three menu items and as a substitution choice in any dish. The new menu items featuring the noodle are Leanguini lemon Parmesan, Leanguini fresca and Leanguini shrimp scampi.

Ingredients used in the noodle’s formulation include HealthSense flour (from Bay State Milling Co.), whole egg, vital wheat gluten, durum flour and salt. The new noodle follows the company’s past introduction of Zoodles, zucchini-based noodle strips, and cauliflower-based noodles.

“Menu innovation is extremely important to Noodles & Company,” said Nick Graff, executive chef and vice president of culinary for the company. “Our guests took so well to Zoodles and cauliflower noodles, creating a health-forward noodle that has the same taste and texture as a traditional noodle was the clear next challenge for our dedicated and talented culinary team and we think you will love the result.”