WOMELSDORF, PA. — Dieffenbach’s Potato Chips, Inc. has expanded and rebranded its Uglies Kettle Chips line, which is made using imperfect potatoes.

A new cheddar and sour cream flavor joins the collection, which also includes sea salt, salt and vinegar, barbecue, jalapeño and Buffalo ranch. Additionally, the packaging, logo and website feature a new look, highlighting its efforts to reduce food waste and support farmers while standing out on shelf.

“By employing a more modern and exciting representation and using a stylized character, this rebrand is a departure from a traditional, old fashion-inspired design typically found in specialty food aisles and will help to reposition the brand as a national competitor in the salty snacks category,” said Morgan Santoro, marketing manager.

Since its founding four years ago, Uglies has rescued more than 5 million lbs of potatoes, according to the company.