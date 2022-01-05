CAMDEN, NJ. – Daniel L. Poland has been named chief supply chain officer for the Campbell Soup Co. He replaces Bob Furbee, who is retiring.

Mr. Poland is coming to Campbell Soup from Kind Snacks, where he has been chief operating officer since 2019. Prior to that he was chief supply chain officer for Pinnacle Foods.

Mr. Furbee has been with Campbell Soup for 38 years. During his tenure with the company, he held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility in manufacturing, operations, sourcing and quality, both in the United States and internationally. He will remain with the company through April of this year