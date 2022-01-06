BALTIMORE — Schmidt Baking Co., a division of H&S Bakery, has expanded its 647 brand with the launch of 647 plain bagels. Available in 6-count bags, the bagels contain 160 calories, 8 grams of protein, 1 gram of total fat, 3 grams of sugar and 20 grams of fiber per serving.

The company’s tagline for the new bagels is “Same great taste as traditional bagels, but better for you.”

Schmidt Baking introduced the 647 line in 2015 with the launch of bread, with the “647” moniker representing three of its healthful attributes — 6 net carbs, 40 calories and 7 grams of fiber. The line has been extended over the past seven years to include English muffins, rolls and sliders.