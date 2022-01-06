SAN FRANCISCO — Alter Eco Foods, maker of organic chocolate products, is launching no-added-sugar organic granola featuring ingredients that support regenerative agriculture. Varieties include dark chocolate, cashew butter and cinnamon raisin.

The products are made with regeneratively-farmed oats, coconut oil, date powder and monk fruit. The packaging is made from post-consumer recycled plastic.

“We made this granola the Alter Eco way,” said Antoine Ambert, senior director of innovation and sustainability. “With our new, certified climate-neutral granola, we’re bringing our expertise in regenerative agriculture to the US and expanding our impact closer to home.”

Alter Eco Organic Granolas are available online at alterecofoods.com and at Whole Foods Market for a suggested retail price of $7.49 per 8-oz bag.