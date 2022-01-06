SHERBROOKE, QUE. — Bobby Martin has been named global product systems leader at AMF Bakery Systems.

In his new role, Mr. Martin will leverage his product system design skills to support bakers around the world to develop complete automated systems producing soft bread and bun, artisan bread, pizza, pastry, croissant, cakes, pies and other baked foods. He also will collaborate with AMF product group leaders and account managers with a focus on the voices of bakers, making sure to provide solutions to meet their systems’ needs.

Mr. Martin was with AMF Canada for more than 19 years, most recently as product group leader. Earlier, he was executive product manager, director of engineering and project manager. Prior to AMF he was a project manager at Neuman Aluminum and Rexfab.