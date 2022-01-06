TORONTO — Plant&Co. Brands Ltd., a health and wellness company whose portfolio includes Holy Crap Foods Inc. and YamChops, is expanding into snacks with the acquisition of a 51% majority interest in LumberHeads Food Co.

Based in Milton, Ont., LumberHeads Food is a plant-based snack foods manufacturer whose primary product is kettle corn.

“With this majority interest in LumberHeads Food Co., we are adding immediate revenue as well as taking a milestone step into expanding Plant&Co’s family of brands into the snack food category,” said Shawn Moniz, chief executive officer of Plant&Co. “We plan to quickly expand distribution, first in Ontario then throughout the rest of Canada. We are confident of the continued growth of our company organically and through accretive acquisitions such as LumberHeads. We made a commitment in September to execute on an organic and inorganic growth strategy; LumberHeads is an example of that strategy unfolding. This is the first of many brands to be welcomed into Plant&Co’s portfolio as we continue to execute the company’s 2022 roadmap.”

Plant&Co’s Holy Crap brand includes a line of high-fiber, plant-based superseed cereals. YamChops is a plant-based butcher.