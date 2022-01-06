ARLINGTON, VA — This year’s SNX will feature SNAC Tank, a live “Shark Tank” style competition on March 29 in Phoenix, Ariz., that will award $10,000 to the most innovative snack startup company.

Rohan Oza, founder and managing partner of CAVU Ventures and guest shark on “Shark Tank” will judge the competition and be a keynote speaker at the event.

“The snacking sector is one of the most competitive —and most innovative —arenas in business,” said Elizabeth Avery, president and chief executive officer, SNAC International. “Our SNAC Tank competition is designed to highlight and reward the most innovative products being developed by the savviest entrepreneurs and the most creative companies in the consumer packaged goods marketplace today.”

Mr. Oza’s investment firm has partnered with brands like Hippeas, Popchips, One Bar and Skinny Dipped. As a “Shark Tank” judge, Mr. Oza also invested in current SNAC International member Jackson’s Chips.

In addition to the $10,000 grand prize, the winning company will gain exposure to executives food companies based both in the United States and globally, as well as promotional activity in print, digital and social media provided by SNAC International.

Applications for SNAC Tank are being accepted through Feb. 4. Applicants must complete an application form and submit a two-minute video pitch. Five finalists and five semi-finalists will be selected by Feb. 28. The finalists will be invited to pitch their brand to an expert panel of food industry judges, and all ten brands will be invited to showcase their products at the SNAC Tank Showcase. Following live pitches on March 29, a winner will be chosen by the judges and audience member votes.

“SNX and SNAC Tank are perfect together,” Ms. Avery said. “They symbolize our sector’s strong commitment to providing consumers with the products they want, while doing business in a responsible way that makes the world a better place.”

SNX will be held March 27-29in Phoenix, Ariz.