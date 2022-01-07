BETHESDA, MD. — Private equity firm Rotunda Capital Partners has acquired a majority stake in Siegel Egg Co., a North Billerica, Mass.-based supplier of baking ingredients and other food products.

Founded in 1924, Siegel Egg operates out of a 171,000-square-foot facility north of Boston, delivering products to commercial, instore, wholesale and foodservice bakeries throughout the region. The company’s product categories include eggs, dairy, butter, cheese, sweeteners, flour, bakery ingredients, chocolate, yeast, frozen fruits and vegetables, spices and condiments, nuts and seeds, and baked foods.

“We believe long-term market tailwinds, including increased focus on supply chain simplification and reliability as well as growing demand for specialty bakery products, offer a unique opportunity to invest in a regional leader like Siegel,” said Dan Lipson, a partner at Rotunda Capital Partners. “We are eager to invest in the management team and work in partnership as we seek to drive value creation, accelerate organic growth and pursue add-on acquisitions.”

Ken Siegel, chief executive of Siegel Egg, said the company, with Rotunda’s help, plans to enter new markets and geographies.

In addition to Siegel Egg, Rotunda Capital Partners’ portfolio includes mostly logistics and equipment suppliers.