YORKSHIRE, UK.— Regal Food Products Group PLC, whose brands include Regal Bakery, Regal Foods and Yorkshire Baking Co., has acquired Just Desserts. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Shipley, West Yorkshire, Just Desserts specializes in hand-crafted desserts, including tarts, cakes and pastries for distribution to restaurants, cafes and retail outlets.

“New product development and innovation has always been at the forefront of our work, and bringing Just Desserts and its team of craft bakers into the fold enables us to offer flexibility and the scope to develop the growing range of quality products that are on offer withing the retail and wholesale sector,” said Younis Chaudhry, chief executive officer of Regal Food. “Further developments will also see the high-quality desserts available through e-commerce platforms.”