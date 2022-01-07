WOODINVILLE, WASH. — Formost Fuji Corp., a packaging equipment manufacturer, announced multiple promotions within its service department. Derek Dietrich has been promoted to service manager, and David Korsmo is stepping up to assistant service manager.

Mr. Dietrich joined the company in 1996 as an assembly mechanic. He transferred to electrical assembly in 1997 where he worked until he was promoted to assistant service manager in 2005.

Mr. Korsmo began at Formost Fuji as an assembly mechanic in 2003 and shortly moved into electrical assembly. He was promoted to the controls department in 2006 where he has since worked as an electrical engineer.

“These promotions reflect our commitment to excellence in our service department,” said Ken Meyer, chief operations manager, Formost Fuji. “Derek’s 15-plus years of experience as assistant service manager makes him the perfect choice to be promoted to manager. David’s knowledge and skill set will be a welcomed asset to our service management team.”

Bob McHenry, who has worked as service manager since 2000, will be filling a new position in the department as service resource specialist.