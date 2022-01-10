LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Einstein Bros. Bagels is making its bagels more available than ever, adding its Take & Toast Bagels to shelves of Walmart in more than 3,500 locations nationwide.

“Through our collaboration with Walmart, we can now offer our iconic, fresh bagels inside Walmart stores across the country so consumers can experience craveable, fresh-from-the-oven bagels from the comfort of their homes,” said Ernie Mattin, head of consumer packaged goods, Einstein Bros. Bagels. “Our Take & Toast Bagels have no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup, making them the best off-the-shelf option to get your bagel fix almost anywhere in the United States.”

The bagels will be available in five-packs of the most popular flavors: plain, everything, cinnamon raisin and asiago. Take & Toast Bagels are baked in Einstein Bros. Bagels ovens and crafted to be finished at home in consumers’ own toasters or ovens.

“Walmart is committed to bringing innovative ideas and breakfast offerings to our stores, and the addition of Einstein Bros. Take & Toast Bagels is just one way we’re doing so this year,” said Raven Washabaugh, associate merchant, breakfast, Walmart.

Einstein Bros. Bagels first introduced Take & Toast Bagels in December 2020.