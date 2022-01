DENVER — Anzhelika Teymurova has been promoted to quality manager at Ardent Mills. She has been an assistant quality manager at Ardent since November 2014.

Dr. Teymurova began her career as a lecturer and assistant professor at the Kharkiv Petro Vasylenko National Technical University of Agriculture in Ukraine.

She received a bachelor’s degree in food technology and engineering, a master’s degree in bakery, confectionery, pasta and food concentrates technology, and a doctorate in food technology, all from Kharkiv State University of Food Technology and Trade.