NEW DELHI, INDIA — Gurugram, India, is the home of Cargill’s first Food Innovation Center where the company will collaborate with food and beverage partners in India to reformulate products that are lower in fat, salt and sugar, while maintaining taste and texture.

Cargill said the Innovation Center will be equipped with the most advanced applications and analytical capabilities, including an Ultra High Temperature Processing (UHT) pilot plant and a chocolate processing line. Augmented Reality (AR) will be used to live-stream practical demonstrations remotely to the company’s customers. Additionally, 27 food specialists/scientists will work at the center, which will provide opportunities for aspiring talent from academia, agribusiness and food sectors. The center also will support R&D collaboration for companies of all sizes.

The center marks another milestone in Cargill’s three decade-long journey in India and its commitment to contribute to India’s development.

“Consumer choices are rapidly evolving toward healthy food, without compromising taste, and this calls for product innovation,” said Simon George, president – Cargill India. “Through this Innovation Center, we are making our customers the centerpiece in co-creating innovative solutions for discerning, health-conscious consumers in India.

“This facility combines our global food science knowledge with the size and scale of Cargill’s businesses to bring together unique R&D and food value chain capabilities all under one roof. We will help develop healthy and nutritious products that mirror market trends.”