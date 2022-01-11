EMERYVILLE, CALIF. — Kristen Scott has joined Clif Bar & Co. as senior scientific and regulatory affairs manager.

Ms. Scott joins Clif Bar from the Consumer Brands Association, where she spent the past eight-plus years in a variety of roles, most recently as director of regulatory and technical affairs. She also spent time as director of health and nutrition policy and senior manager of health and nutrition policy.

Prior to the CBA, she was a public health nutritionist at the Ohio Department of Health. She began her career as a clinical dietitian at Veterans Affairs Hospital in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Ms. Scott received a bachelor of science degree in nutrition and dietetics at Saint Louis University and a master's degree in clinical nutrition at The Ohio State University.