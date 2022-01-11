CHICAGO — Ferrara, a related company of the Ferrero Group, is innovating within its Keebler brand with the launch of Fudge Stripes Dip’mmms. The new snack features bite-size versions of Keebler’s Fudge Stripes cookies in a single-serve portable tray, along with marshmallow dipping frosting.

Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing at Keebler, said the new snacking format allows consumers to “dip them a little, dip them a lot, make cookie sandwiches or giant cookie towers.”

Keebler Fudge Stripes Dip’mmms are available in single packs for a suggested retail price of $1.79 to $2.29 and four-count multipacks for a suggested retail price of $6.99.