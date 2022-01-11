TORONTO — Karla Schlieper has been named president of Mondelez Canada, effective Jan. 17. She will succeed Martin Parent, who is leaving the company after leading the Canadian business for the past three years.

Ms. Schlieper has been with Mondelez for more than eight years, including the past nearly three years as president of the Southern Cone region (Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay). Earlier, she was president of biscuits for Latin America, business unit director of biscuits and business unit director of beverages.

Prior to Mondelez, she was marketing vice president of skin and home care at Flora, and earlier spent 18 years at Unilever in a variety of roles, including Latin America marketing director for foods – Knorr and Arisco.

She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie and a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Michigan – Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

“We are excited to welcome Karla to the North America region, and to our Canadian business, as we focus on driving our growth ambition and snacking leadership in Canada,” said Glen Walter, executive vice president and president, North America for Mondelez International. “Her passion for developing people, paired with strong end-to-end business acumen, positions her well to lead the Canada business in its next phase, and in achieving its growth targets.

“We also want to thank Martin Parent for his leadership of the Canadian business over these past few years, including his role in advancing our snacking ambition and prioritizing the health and safety of our people and business during a very challenging time.”