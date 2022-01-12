EAGAN, MINN. — Somic Packaging Inc. has named Garrett Guinn as its new Western regional sales manager. He will be based in Spokane, Wash.

Mr. Guinn, who has spent the last eight years in the packaging industry, will work with companies in 11 Western states in addition to Hawaii and Alaska.

The hiring is part of Somic’s ongoing expansion plan, the company said. He will report to Peter Fox, who was recently named chief executive officer at the company.

“After speaking with Peter, I discovered someone with a drive to succeed that is similar to my own,” Mr. Guinn said.

Mr. Guinn is a US Army veteran and former executive recruiter with 15 years of experience in business development, sales and marketing.